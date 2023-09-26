HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $4 million worth of cocaine hidden inside a passenger bus at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

According to a news release from CBP, the seizure occurred Sept. 23 when a passenger bus coming from Mexico arrived at the bridge. Authorities used non-intrusive inspection equipment before a physical inspection led officers to find 131 packages of suspected cocaine hidden within the bus.

In total, the packages weighed 338.54 pounds, the release stated.

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The vehicle and drugs were seized.