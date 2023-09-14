DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found 270 firearms hidden inside water heaters, documents revealed.

Alex Santos Lopez and Jose Luis Pacheco were arrested on charges of exporting merchandise from the U.S. without a license or authorization, records show.

On Sept. 6, CBP officers at the Donna Port of Entry conducted an outbound inspection on a red GMC pickup truck attempting to leave the U.S.

The driver was identified as Santos-Lopez and the passenger was identified as Pacheco, a criminal complaint stated.

While inspecting the truck and trailer, officers found 270 firearms and ammunition in the trailer. The guns were hidden in a false wall, inside of two 45-gallon water heaters that were being hauled in the trailer, the complaint alleges.

Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations interviewed Santos-Lopez, who said he knew he was transporting the guns. According to the complaint, he said that he and Pacheco had been planning the trip for a month, and they were going to be paid $5,000, which would be split evenly between the two of them.

A detention hearing was held for the two men on Monday. They remain held without bond pending trial.