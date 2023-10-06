HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U. S. Customs and Border Protection seized $930,000 of methamphetamine at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Tuesday, CBP officers inspected a silver Chevrolet SUV at the International Bridge, according to a release from CBP.

(Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection press release)

During the inspection, officers found 92 packages, weighing 104 lbs., hidden in the vehicle.

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

The narcotics, vehicle and driver were turned over to the Hidalgo Police Department for further investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been released.