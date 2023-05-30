HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $1.7 million in cocaine at the Hidalgo International Bridge this weekend, officials say.

According to a release from CBP, officers discovered 50 packages containing 132 pounds of alleged cocaine on board a commercial bus.

The incident occurred Saturday when a K-9 alerted officers to narcotics on the bus. The alleged cocaine has a street value of $1,767,926, the release stated.

CBP seized the drugs. An investigation of the case is being spearheaded by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.