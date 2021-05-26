CBP Field Operations arrest wanted man for child-related sex crimes

HIDALGO, Texas — On May 21, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations apprehended 50-year-old Andres Elizondo of Alamo, Texas.

According to the agency’s news release, Elizondo had multiple arrest warrants associated with child-related sex crimes.

As Elizondo arrived from Mexico as a pedestrian at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant, said authorities.

In secondary inspection, biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active arrest warrants from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Elizondo was charged in October 2020 for sex crimes occurring earlier that year involving an eight-year-old female child; child fondling and indecency/child sexual contact, both second-degree felonies.

A Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to take custody of Elizondo and transported him to the county jail, said the news release.