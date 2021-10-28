CBP Field Office reminds public of prohibited agricultural items

LAREDO, Texas — The CBP Office of Field Operations reminds the public who observe the All Souls Day (Día de los Muertos) holiday of the prohibited agricultural items used in holiday decorations that are prohibited from entry to the U.S.

According to CBP, the prohibited items can carry harmful pests and diseases, such as the citrus greening disease. CBP would like to remind the public of prohibited fruits that tend to be brought by travelers during this holiday period.

CBP said citrus fruit that is prohibited from personal importation includes oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, sour oranges, and sweet limes. Other popular fruits that also are prohibited include guavas, mangoes, peaches, and pomegranates.

“Our CBP agriculture specialists conduct agricultural examinations every day, and their work is critical in preventing plant pests and diseases not known to exist in the U.S. from taking root and inflicting ecological and economic harm on American agriculture,” said Director, Field Operations Randy Howe, Laredo Field Office.

A traditional altar to celebrate Día de los Muertos.

Failure to declare prohibited agricultural items also can result in fines, said CBP. Penalties for personal importations of undeclared, prohibited agricultural items, depending on the severity of the violation, can run as high as $1,000 and up to more than $250,000 for commercial importations.

CBP said the traveling public can learn more about bringing food items to the U.S. by reading the attached link.

For more information regarding prohibited fruits, vegetables, prepared foods, and other items, please consult CBP’s “Know Before You Go” guide link.

For more detailed information about USDA guidelines for bringing agricultural items to the U.S., travelers can also examine the following link.