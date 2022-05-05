WASHINGTON, D.C. — With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists across the United States continue to inspect cut flower shipments before they reach the American public.

According to the agency’s news release, Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, and the Easter holiday weekend are the busiest times of the year for CBP agriculture specialists.

Photo courtesy: CBP

Since April 1, CBP agriculture specialists have inspected more than 287,000 shipments of cut flowers from Europe, Asia, Africa, and South America, intercepting 857 significant pests of varying species. The most popular flowers include roses, mixed bouquets, and chrysanthemums.

While it is not illegal to import flowers from other countries, certain flowers and plant materials commonly found in floral arrangements are restricted because they may carry plant pests and diseases that can cause damage to U.S. agriculture, said CBP.

CBP recommends that people who wish to import flowers, plant materials, and other agricultural items consult the CBP Information Center section on the CBP website before they travel, or call (877) 227-5511.

To avoid civil or criminal penalties and reduce the risk of introducing pests and diseases to the U.S., travelers should declare all items acquired abroad to CBP officers.