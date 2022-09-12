HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection employee accused of touching a woman was arrested on charges of oppression.

David John Gonzalez was arrested by Hidalgo police on charges of official oppression, according to Hidalgo County records.

According to a police report obtained by ValleyCentral, the victim said the incident occurred on Feb. 22.

On Friday, June 10, officers made contact with the victim at the Hidalgo Police Department where she told officers Gonzalez had “touched her buttocks area” without consent.

The incident allegedly occurred at the McAllen-Hidalgo International Bridge, the report showed.

Officers arrested Gonzalez on Sept. 2. According to officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Gonzalez retired from the agency in March 2022.