CBP: Driver abandons vehicle in Rio Grande with 300 pounds of marijuana

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Brownsville Border Patrol agents seized hundreds of pounds of marijuana in a vehicle submerged in the Rio Grande after the driver swam into Mexico.

Border Patrol agents working near the Rio Grande in Brownsville attempted to stop a Chevrolet Tahoe “suspected of being involved in criminal activity,” according to a press release.

After the driver refused to stop, agents ensued a car chase that ended when the Tahoe was driven into the Rio Grande.

The driver was seen swimming toward Mexico, abandoning the Tahoe with almost 300 pounds of marijuana. The drugs have an estimated value of more than $273,000.

Agents seized the the vehicle and the drugs.