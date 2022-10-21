MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 migrants that were abandoned in a utility trailer, authorities said.

Thursday, Oct. 20

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Weslaco Border Patrol agents were assisting the Pharr Police Department regarding a trailer that was suspected of smuggling migrants, a release from CBP stated. The Pharr Police Department had received a call about the trailer earlier in the day.

Upon arrival to the location, agents found that a utility trailer was abandoned with no driver and 22 migrants inside the trailer, the release stated.

According to law enforcement, all 22 individuals were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and in good health.

Later that day, Rio Grande Valley agents and the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office apprehended four migrants in a human smuggling stash house in Mission.

All four individuals were citizens of Mexico.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

On Wednesday, agents conducted a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Trailblazer in Falcon Heights. After a pursuit, the trailblazer crashed into a fence and several people fled the vehicle. Six migrants were apprehended after the crash. According to law enforcement, the driver of the Trailblazer was not found.

Later that day, a traffic stop was attempted on a white GMC Acadia after the Starr County Sheriff’s Office suspected the vehicle of transporting migrants near Rio Grande City, the release stated. When law enforcement turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver of the GMC Acadia veered off the road and crashed into a tree.

Agents apprehended five migrants who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. Authorities say no injuries were reported, and the driver was not located.