CBP: Border Patrol arrest two convicted sexual offenders

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—U.S. Border Patrol agents arrest two convicted sexual offenders in separate occasions.

According to a news release, Weslaco agents working in Hidalgo, Texas on Friday arrested four people after a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande.

Jhonny Manuel Jerez-Cazorla (Source: CBP)

During processing, one of the people later identified himself as Noe Chavez-Reyes, a Mexican national, revealed an arrest in 2008 for sexual assault by the Leachville Police Department.

Chavez-Reyes was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to three years confinement. Additionally, the man has several immigration violations, which led him to be convicted in 2012 for illegal entry and was sentenced to 46 months confinement, according to the release.

Additionally, Falfurrias agents working at the checkpoint on Sunday arrested an Ecuadorian national during a failed human smuggling attempt.

During processing, the individual was identified as Jhonny Manuel Jerez-Cazorla. His records indicated he was previously arrested by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office in Massachusetts for rape of a child. Jerez-Cazorla was subsequently found guilty of a lesser charge, indecent assault and battery on child under 14. A judge sentenced him to two years incarceration.