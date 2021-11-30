CBP assists sick child, later dies in hospital

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released a statement after a four-year-old migrant they encountered died at an RGV hospital.

On Nov. 21, a Supervisory Border Patrol Agent found a group of 12 migrants near La Joya. The migrants turned themselves in to the agent. After turning themselves in, a female migrant requested medical assistance for her four-year-old son, according to a statement from CBP.

She told the agent that her four-year-old son was sick and having difficulty breathing. She also revealed that the boy had been sick for several weeks and had a history of renal failure.

The agent, who was a certified Emergency Medical Technician, heard “cackling and wheezing,” after listening with a stethoscope, noting that he may have pneumonia.

The boy began showing signs of respiratory distress, going in and out of consciousness. Oxygen was then administered to the boy via a mask, which improved the boys condition, according to the statement.

A Border Patrol agent-Paramedic arrived shortly afterwards, administering liquid albuterol via a nebulizer, which further improved his condition, the release stated. The boy became alert and asked his mother for food and water.

The boy was then transported to Rio Grande Regional Hospital in McAllen, and later transferred to Doctor’s Hospital at Renaissance, “due to lack of bed space at Rio Grande Regional Hospital.”

While there, the boy received further medical treatment “while under hospital watch by Customs and Border Protection.”

On Nov. 22, the boy was pronounced dead by medical staff.

An autopsy was done on the child and determined the cause of death to be pneumonia and acute respiratory failure. The manner of death was natural, the release stated.