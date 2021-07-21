CBP arrests San Juan man wanted for indecency with child

by: Victoria Lopez

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection

MISSION, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operation at the Anzalduas International Bridge arrested a man on a warrant for felony state charges of indecency with a child.

Lorenzo Gomez Guerra, 39, a permanent resident from San Juan arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge where a CBP officer arrested Guerra after discovering a warrant.

CBP officers confirmed Guerra’s identity with the active arrest warrant from the San Juan Police Department. Guerra faced an outstanding arrest warrant on felony state charges of indecency with a child.

CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those wanted persons with outstanding warrants, especially those allegedly involved in heinous crimes of a sexual nature with children.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas

A McAllen Police Department officer and U.S. Marshal deputy arrived to take custody of Guerra and transported him to the county jail, according to a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

