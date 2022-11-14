HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man wanted for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child was arrested Saturday at the Hidalgo port of entry.

Customs and Border Protection agents identified Javier Salgado, 28, at the Hidalgo International Bridge as a possible match to an arrest warrant from Harlingen Police Department, federal authorities said Monday.

A biometric verification confirmed Salgado’s identity and active arrest warrant, stated CBP, which added that Salgado has been wanted since March 2014 for allegations of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

A Harlingen police officer arrived at the port of entry to take custody of Salgado and transported him to the city jail.

“CBP is committed to bringing those wanted individuals in to face their day in court, especially those wanted for heinous crimes such as sexual offenses against children,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas said.