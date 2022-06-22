EDINBURG, Texas — Border Patrol agents say they arrested 10 Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang members and two other gang members over weekend.

Between June 15 and Saturday, McAllen Border Patrol apprehended seven Salvadoran MS-13 gang members and one 18th Street gang member with convictions for rape, aggravated robbery, illicit groups and resistance.

“One migrant MS-13 gang member was convicted of aggravated homicide in 2017 and expelled from the U.S.,” a Customs and Border Protection news release states.

On Saturday, Falfurrias Border Patrol arrested a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member who attempted to hide his identity, using Mexican identification.

Record checks revealed the migrant was convicted of second degree murder in 2003, armed carjacking in 2005, carrying a concealed weapon in 2001 and multiple convictions for driving while intoxicated.

On Sunday, agents apprehended a Paisano gang member in Falfurrias who had multiple convictions for methamphetamine possession, importation and distribution.

The alleged gang member was also convicted for the possession and distribution of marijuana.

In Rio Grande City, Border Patrol apprehended a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member convicted of extortion in 2004, near Roma Monday.

Falfurrias agents arrested another Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a conviction of illegal entry Tuesday.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

