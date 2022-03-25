RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents arrested five gang members and a homicide suspect this week.

On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a group of 16 migrants in Mission.

While processing, records revealed one of the individuals as an MS-13 gang member. The individual also had an arrest warrant for aggravated homicide, issued in 2021.

On that same day, Rio Grande Border Patrol Station agents discovered a group of 91 migrants in Roma.

Records revealed that one of the individuals was a member of the MS-13 gang.

MCS agents arrested a group of six migrants near McAllen on Thursday.

An individual within the group was discovered to be an MS-13 gang member, who was also previously convicted of homicide.

Later that Thursday, MCS agents discovered a group of 31 migrants near Hidalgo. Records revealed a woman within the group as an 18th Street gang member.

Around the same time, agents arrested a group of nine migrant members nearby. Records revealed a woman within the group as an MS-13 gang member.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

For more information on the United States Customs and Border Protection click here.