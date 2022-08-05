EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Customs and Border Protection arrested five convicted sex offenders and more than 20 gang members.

Falfurrias Border Patrol agents apprehended Manuel Ramirez, who was arrested in New York and charged with first-degree attempted rape on July 28, according to a news release sent from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Ramirez was sentenced to four years incarceration in 2017. He was also identified as a Mara Salvatrucha gang member.

On July 30, agents processed an MS-13 gang member with a prior criminal history for carnal knowledge of a child in Virginia and sentenced to five years incarceration.

Agents also apprehended a Salvadoran 18th Street gang member whose criminal history in his home country revealed attempted homicide, possession of firearms, and theft on Tuesday.

The next day, Cesar Camposwas arrested after being previously convicted of raping a victim less than 17 years old and was sentenced to 16 months to four years incarceration in New York. The same day, agents arrested another sex offender who was sentenced to 12 months incarceration in New Jersey for criminal sexual contact.

Additionally, Border Patrol agents apprehended 11 18th Street gang members, 9 MS-13s, and a Paisa gang member with multiple convictions for marijuana possession.

All subjects were processed accordingly, according to the release.