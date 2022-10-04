HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in connection with an alleged attempt to smuggle two undocumented minors was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Hidalgo International Bridge.

On Saturday, CBP officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge were met with a 50-year-old man accompanied by two girls traveling on foot from Mexico to the U.S. The man was reported to be a U.S. citizen and presented the minors as his cousins to law enforcement.

He presented officers with U.S. birth certificates for the girls that did not belong to them, a news release from CBP states.

CBP Office of Field Operations arrested the man. The Mexican- citizen minors were processed as unaccompanied undocumented noncitizens and were turned over to the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, the release states.

“Our CBP officers thwarted this alleged child smuggling attempt thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.