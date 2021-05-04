CBP arrest local men for over 3 million in possession

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations arrested two men from Pharr after discovering $3,418,000 worth of heroin hidden in the vehicles they were driving.

On Monday agents at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge requested a thorough examination of a 21-year-old man’s vehicle. During the examination, officers discovered 15 packages of heroin which weighed 33.7 pounds hidden in the car.

The drugs are valued at $918,000.

Later that evening, a 19-year-old man crossing the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge was inspected for a secondary examination where officers discovered 24 packages of heroin weighing 91.93 pounds. The illegal possession was hidden within the tires of the vehicle.

The drugs are street valued at $2,500,000.

CBP OFO took the narcotics, vehicles, and men into custody. The men have been turned over to Homeland Security Investigation as they will continue with the investigations.

