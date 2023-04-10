BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A previously convicted murderer caused a two-vehicle accident in Brownsville while fleeing from law enforcement, authorities say.

On Friday, Border Patrol agents at the Fort Brown Border Patrol station began a high-speed chase when a car with three people inside fled from the checkpoint, according to a news release sent by CBP.

The chase started on Highway 4 at the intersection of Boca Chica Blvd and Browne Road. There, law enforcement disengaged from the chase “for the public’s safety.”

Moments later, the fleeing car was found crashed into another vehicle on South Indiana Avenue. The driver and rear passenger of the fleeing car attempted to run from the scene but were caught by Border Patrol. The Texas Department of Public Safety seized the car, according to the release.

Once medically cleared, the driver and front passenger were transported to the station for processing.

Records indicated the driver of the fleeing vehicle was previously convicted of murder, possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and illegal reentry into the U.S., the release stated.