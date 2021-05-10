CBP arrest 18-year-old for possessing $1.2 million in meth

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations arrested a woman from Edinburg after discovering 1.2 million of meth hidden inside her vehicle.

The 18-year-old woman attempted to cross the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge from Mexico, officers requested a thorough search of her car.

Using a non-intrusive imaging examination officials discovered 24 packages of meth hidden in the vehicle. CBP OFO took the narcotics into custody and arrested the woman.

The woman was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation while they continue the investigation.

Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas encourages youth to not get involved in similar situations.

“Young people getting involved in illicit activities such as this must realize that there are consequences that could possibly impact the rest of your life,” said Rodriguez in a statement. “CBP highly encourages everyone not to fall prey to these smuggling organizations who promise quick financial gains on their behalf.”

For more information on CBP click here.