CBP apprehend seven people involved in smuggling attempts

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say they apprehended seven people involved in two smuggling attempts.

According to a news release, the driver of a Lincoln Sedan approached the Falfurrias checkpoint, in South Texas, for inspection on Wednesday night.

While agents interviewed the driver, a K-9 alerted to the vehicle. At that time, agents conducted an inspection of the trunk and discovered a Mexican national inside.

Credit: Customs and Border Protection

Agents arrested the individual in the trunk and the U.S. citizen driver.

The following day, McAllen agents working in Mission, Texas saw a white Dodge pickup leave a known human smuggling area at a high rate of speed.

Agents attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the driver failed to yield to the emergency lights. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) was contacted in order to assist in the pursuit. Moments later, the pursuit led a DPS ground unit and air asset through the city of Mission and Alton before driving back to the river levee.

As the vehicle traveled a short distance south of the river levee, the vehicle abruptly came to a stop and several individuals jumped out and fled into the nearby brush.

A search of the brush led to the arrest of one United States citizen and six undocumented immigrants, identified from the countries of Mexico and El Salvador, according to the news release.

DPS took custody of the driver and vehicle. Border Patrol took custody of the remaining subjects and transported them to the station for processing.