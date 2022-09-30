EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Seventeen gang members were arrested this week by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

On Monday, McAllen Border Patrol agents apprehended 17 migrants near Mission. Of the 17, one was identified as a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member with extensive immigration history, CBP said in a news release.

The MS-13 member was incarcerated for 18 months for being previously removed from the United States.

On Tuesday, a criminal history check revealed that a Salvadorian national who was apprehended with a group of five migrants was convicted for possession of a controlled substance in 2017.

The Salvadorian national was sentenced to 100 days in confinement. The same week, agents apprehended 15 more gang members of the MS-13, 18th Street and Surreno gangs.

All subjects were processed accordingly, the release stated.