CBP agents discover snakes, toads, in plastic containers during smuggling attempt

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Hidalgo, Texas (KVEO)—On Friday, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge discovered a series of undeclared reptiles in plastic containers and in sacks.

The agency says they selected a a Chevy Avalanche SUV driven by a U.S. citizen for further inspection.

During the second inspection, agents discovered 23 snakes, ten toads/frogs, 23 chameleons and 16 geckos.

CBP OFO contacted agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (F&WS) who arrived to take possession of the reptiles and will seek to get them identified by personnel at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.

“During the course of conducting outbound inspections our officers will often encounter a myriad of export violations as evidenced by this significant interception of reptiles,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas.

