CBP: 75 migrants found locked in refrigerated trailer

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents discovered 75 migrants locked in a refrigerated tractor-trailer.

On Oct. 27, agents at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint conducted an inspection on a tractor-trailer, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). While the agent was questioning the driver regarding his citizenship, a Border Patrol canine alerted the agents.

After a second canine alert, Border Patrol agents opened the trailer doors and discovered 75 migrants.

According to the release, the migrants were shivering and attempting to stay warm.

The trailer’s refrigerator was set to 58 degrees Fahrenheit and the doors were locked from the outside, per the release.

The 75 migrants were taken into custody and the driver was placed under arrest.

The migrants were all determined to be citizens from Central America and Mexico.

CBP encourages the public to report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.