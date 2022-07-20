EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two migrant smuggling stash houses and engaged in a vehicle pursuit, said the agency’s news release.

On July 19, agents received information about a residence in Alton, Texas, operating as a stash house. Agents along with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office and the Alton Police Department responded.

Photos by: CBP

Photos by: CBP

Photos by: CBP

Authorities discovered 13 migrants from El Salvador and Mexico all illegally present in the U.S., said CBP.

The same day agents received information about another possible human smuggling stash house in McAllen. Authorities responded and encountered 35 people, determined to be in the U. S. illegally.

Later in the evening, McAllen Border Patrol Station camera operators notified agents of several people attempting to enter a Ford Expedition in a well-known smuggling area near McAllen.

Agents encountered the vehicle and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver failed to yield, sped away, and Hidalgo County Constables began the pursuit.

The driver stopped and agents apprehended four migrants in the vehicle. All were determined, by Border Patrol, to be illegally present in the United States.

Hidalgo County Constables took custody of the driver to face state charges.