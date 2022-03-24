EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents seized over $450,000 worth of narcotics in two separate smuggling attempts.

(CBP)

On March 23, agents in Rio Grande City received information of possible smuggling activity near La Rosita, according to a release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Upon arrival, officers saw several individuals carrying bundles towards an already loaded vehicle. The smugglers dropped the bundles and fled towards the Rio Grande when they saw officers.

Agents were able to seize over 227 pounds of narcotics, valued at $181,000.

Two hours after the first incident, a Rio Grande City agent working one mile away saw subjects carrying bundles near Garceno, the release stated.

The individuals fled back to Mexico after seeing officers, leaving behind six bundles of marijuana. The bundles weighed 347 pounds, worth an approximated value of $277,000.