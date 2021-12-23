CBP: 34 arrested in series of smuggling attempts

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents made 34 arrests over the course of three smuggling events.

On Wednesday, Dec. 20, Weslaco agents received information that a residence was being used to harbor migrants. In collaboration with Weslaco PD, officers responded and discovered nine migrants present at the location.

There was one unaccompanied child among the group, and the remainder were adults, according to a press release by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

That same day, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents responded to a separate smuggling event, involving a vehicle leaving the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed near Hidalgo. The driver failed to yield during a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit near a shopping center on McColl and Ridge Road in McAllen, the release states.

Helicopters with CBP Air and Marine Operations and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to assist in stopping the vehicle.

The vehicle stopped at a shopping center, and several people fled and were apprehended. The suspected driver was apprehended in a nearby neighborhood, claiming to be a Mexican national. Records show he is a 20-year-old United States citizen, the release said.

Six Salvadoran nationals were also apprehended.

Later that evening, MCS agents responded to a similar incident involving a vehicle with migrants south of Mission. The driver and occupants fled from the vehicle. Agents were able to apprehend the driver, a Honduran national, as well as 17 other migrants from Central America and Mexico.

CBP encourages the public to report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.