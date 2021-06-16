CBP: 18-wheeler found with $6.5M worth of drugs

Pictured:162 packages of methamphetamine weighing about 200 pounds. Confiscated at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge mid-June 2021. PHOTO: CBP

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 300 pounds of various drugs at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.

The drugs were found inside a commercial shipment of floor tile after officers used non-intrusive imaging (NII) inspection on Monday.

Officers seized 203 pounds of methamphetamine, over 40 pounds of heroin weighing, almost 80 pounds of cocaine, and over 5,100 assorted pills of fentanyl, oxycodone, and methamphetamine, according to a press release.

PHOTO: CBP

PHOTO: CBP

PHOTO: CBP

Homeland Security Investigations took over the investigation, and CBP seized the 18-wheeler and the trailer.