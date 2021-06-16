CBP: 18-wheeler found with $6.5M worth of drugs

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than 300 pounds of various drugs at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge.
The drugs were found inside a commercial shipment of floor tile after officers used non-intrusive imaging (NII) inspection on Monday.
Officers seized 203 pounds of methamphetamine, over 40 pounds of heroin weighing, almost 80 pounds of cocaine, and over 5,100 assorted pills of fentanyl, oxycodone, and methamphetamine, according to a press release.
Homeland Security Investigations took over the investigation, and CBP seized the 18-wheeler and the trailer.