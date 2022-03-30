RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol discovered five human smuggling attempts within 24-hours, arresting140 individuals.

Tuesday Morning, RGV agents arrested 14 migrants with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety. Authorities discovered the individuals inside a stash house in Roma, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Around noon, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) received an anonymous tip about a white sport utility vehicle that picked up possible migrants near the Rio Grande south of Mission.

A Texas DPS trooper attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the Dodge Journey led them on a vehicle pursuit.

An AMO helicopter responded in assistance.

The pursuit ended in a crash near Benston Palm Drive. Seven individuals were arrested, the driver and passenger will be charged for smuggling.

Later that day, an agent noticed several individuals load into a Chevrolet Trail Blazer near the Rio Grande south of Mission. A Texas DPS trooper was then led on a vehicle pursuit that ended when the vehicle crashed into thick vegetation.

A juvenile driver was taken into custody along with the additional 10 migrants.

Additionally, MCS agents encountered three groups of migrants totaling 104, within an hour, according to the United States Customs and Border Protection.

On Wednesday, RGV agents encountered a Dodge Ram near Linn, that had apparently lost control and slid into a high-game fence.

Agents discovered a man who admitted to entering the United States unlawfully in a group. However, authorities were not able to locate other migrants.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

