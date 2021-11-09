CBP: $107k worth of cocaine seized at Veterans International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized over $107,000 worth of alleged cocaine at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville.

A 31-year-old attempted to enter the United States driving a 2008 BMW, according to a news release by CBP. The vehicle was referred to a secondary examination, and officers discovered six packages containing 13.93 pounds of alleged cocaine.

“Every narcotics interception made by our CBP officers is meaningful as it is one less drug load that we keep off our streets and prevent from inflicting harm on our communities,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry in the release.

The officers seized the drugs and the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), according to the release.