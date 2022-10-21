HIDALGO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized over $1 million worth of cocaine from two vehicles at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridges, authorities said.

On Oct. 16, a brown Ford truck arrived from Mexico at the Anzalduas International Bridge, a news release from CBP stated.

The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, including the use of “non-intrusive inspection systems” and a canine search.

During a physical inspection of the truck, officers found 20 packages weighing 45.59 pounds, containing alleged cocaine, the release stated.

On Oct. 20, officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a red Chevrolet SUV also arriving from Mexico. The vehicle was referred for a secondary inspection, and officers discovered 15 packages of alleged cocaine, CBP said. The packages weighed a total of 36.64 pounds.

The total estimated value of the alleged cocaine was $1,097,900, the release stated.

“Our trained CBP officers remain vigilant and relied on their experience and all available tools and resources to thwart this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry in the release.

The vehicle and drugs were seized, according to the release. The case remains under investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI).