RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Plans to build a second causeway to access South Padre Island are moving forward. Discussions had been ongoing for some time, and just last week, the Texas Transportation Commission agreed to add the new causeway to the state highway system.

Officials said funding was what kept the project on hold. County and local officials started working on environmental impact studies for the area. The new bridge would span eight miles across the Laguna Madre.

“The Laguna Madre is a very environmentally sensitive area. We developed an almost 2,000-page EIS back in 2012,” said Pete Sepulveda, Executive Director for the Cameron County Regional Mobility Authority.

The second causeway was originally intended to be a toll road. Because of a change in state policy, that program was put on hold in 2017. However because they had already invested a lot of time and effort into the project, officials wanted to continue their work.

Sepulveda said, “The county judge got the political leadership together in Cameron County and said, ‘Look, we’ve got to invest our local dollars in completing the environmental phase, and let’s develop the project as a non-toll project’.”

Eventually, the state decided to help fund the project, which will be designated as State Highway 104.

“It’s a TxDOT road. It’s a state road. So any funding opportunities at the state level increase because of the fact that it’s on-system, versus when we’re developing the project, it’s off-system. Which means that you’re funding categories are limited,” Sepulveda explained.

Sepulveda said the county would only have to contribute between 5 to 20 percent of the total cost of the project. Most of the local funds would be used for utility relocation and right-of-way acquisition. Sepulveda went on to say the new causeway is just one component of a three-part plan to enhance connectivity across the Rio Grande Valley.

Sepulveda said new roads would run from the proposed second causeway, “To I-69E north of Harlingen, we have what’s called the Auto Parkway. Then from I-69E to I-69C in Edinburg, we have what’s called the I-69 Connector. So there will be connectivity, direct connectivity, from Edinburg, Mission, McAllen, Pharr all the way to South Padre Island.”

Sepulveda said after the environmental studies are completed, TxDOT will approve them and take over the project from there.