CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men steal alcohol from home in Primera

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—Investigators with Primera Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing $50 worth of alcohol from a home.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Rio Bravo Circle and Rio Panuco Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the two men taking several bottles from a fridge in the home’s backyard.

In the video, you can see one of the men is holding a handgun.

“Had the home owner confronted them, we don’t know what the outcome would have been” said Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino.

If you know the identity of the suspects, you are asked to please contact the Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776