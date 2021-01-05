CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two men steal alcohol from home in Primera

Local News

by: Elizabeth Gomez-Patino

Posted: / Updated:

Primera, Texas (KVEO)—Investigators with Primera Police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing $50 worth of alcohol from a home.

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police looking for man seen smashing truck window

The incident took place on Monday morning in Rio Bravo Circle and Rio Panuco Avenue.

Surveillance video captured the two men taking several bottles from a fridge in the home’s backyard.

In the video, you can see one of the men is holding a handgun.

“Had the home owner confronted them, we don’t know what the outcome would have been” said Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino.

If you know the identity of the suspects, you are asked to please contact the Primera Crime Stoppers at 956-536-0776

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday