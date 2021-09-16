CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Theft suspect uses shovel to steal bike

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

On September 1, a man was caught on surveillance footage stealing a bicycle at the B-Metro Bus Station.

The theft suspect was seen carrying a shovel that he used to break off the padlock securing the bicycle.

Based on the images provided, the man seems to have thrown the shovel aside after taking the bike.

Brownsville PD released images from the surveillance footage.

The man is seen wearing an all-black outfit, including a black long sleeve top, black shorts, and black shoes. He is also seen wearing a white mask.



Source: Brownsville PD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477 or click here.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward, all tips remain anonymous.