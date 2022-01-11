CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Theft suspect seen stealing merchandise from Old Navy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the theft suspect.

An individual is wanted for committing theft inside an Old Navy, located at 2780 Pablo Kisel Boulevard. The suspect was seen on camera footage walking into the store and taking merchandise, according to a press release.

The suspect is seen on the footage wearing a black long sleeve shirt and what appeared to be black joggers.



Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – 8477.

All calls remain anonymous. Information provided could lead to a cash reward.