CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Theft suspect driving off with trailers

PHARR, Texas — The Pharr Police Department is looking for information on the theft of multiple utility trailers.

Police said the thefts occurred this month from storage facilities. The vehicle on camera is believed to be the suspect vehicle and was seen driving away with the trailers attached.

Authorities said the suspect vehicle is described as a mid-1990s navy blue Chevrolet or GMC SUV with a white stripe on the hood.

Police said ff anyone has information on this vehicle or the thefts, to contact the Pharr Police Tips Line at 956-787-8477.