Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—A man was captured on video smashing a truck window at a residence in Brownsville.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday evening at the 1800 block of Briarwyck Drive.

Surveillance video shows the man repeatedly smashing the driver side left window with a foreign object.

Credit: Brownsville Police

The man then leaves the location.

Anyone with information to the identity or whereabouts of the man is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477.