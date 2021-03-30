CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pharr police ask public to identify theft suspect

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Pharr police are asking the public to help identify a man caught on video stealing equipment from a local auto business.

The person went into the business on South Cage Boulevard and stole power tools, hand tools, and other equipment found in a storage shed, according to police.

In the video, the man is wearing long, sporty dark-colored pants with white stripes, similar to Adidas pants. The suspect is also seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt and a dark beanie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pharr Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477 or the Pharr Police Department (956) 402-4700.