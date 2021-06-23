CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Pharr PD asks public to identify suspects

VIDEO CREDIT: Pharr PD via Facebook.

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The Pharr Police Department is asking the public to help identify suspects that stole property from a house.

One of the suspects is seen wearing jeans, brown shoes, and an orange polo shirt, the other is seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, jean shorts, and blue Nike tennis shoes.

In the video, the man in the orange shirt is seen attempting to remove an air conditioning unit from a window, meanwhile the other man watches.

If anybody has any information, call Detective Hector Castillo at (956) 402-4856 or call Crime Stoppers at (956) 787-8477.