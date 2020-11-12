CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Multiple items taken from family’s backyard

WESLACO, Texas (KVEO) — A Weslaco family caught two individuals taking multiple items from their backyard on video.

Kristina Garcia is a mother of three and has lived in her house for about 30 years. She says she first noticed something was wrong when her son noticed things missing from the backyard.

“We went around the house and noticed everything was missing and that’s when we checked the cameras to see if it had picked anything up,” said Garcia.

The camera caught two males going through her backyard at night, pushing property out from the back gate.

“We did see some videos of them coming into the backyard, of them pushing out the go-cart,” said Garcia.

Garcia, who was still paying off her son’s dirt bike, says this impacted her entire family.

“My son’s dirt bike, my daughter’s go-cart, my other son’s bicycle, the lawnmower, the weed eater, helmet,” she said.

After watching the multiple videos of the intruders, Garcia called reported the theft to the Weslaco Police Department.

Garcia decided to post the theft on Facebook to warn others.

“Just so people can be aware. Like I said, we’ve lived here for so long and never expected this to happen,” said Garcia.

The Facebook post was quickly shared over 100 times with some people attempting to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information on those caught on video is asked to contact Weslaco police at (956) 968-8591.