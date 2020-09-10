Caught on camera: Brownsville woman seen stealing package from front door

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman that was seen on a surveillance camera stealing a package from a front door.

According to police, the incident took place on Tuesday in the area of Savannah Drive.

In the video, a barefoot woman is seen grabbing an orange package from Chegg, Inc. and then running.

Chegg Inc, is an education technology company based in California, and it provides digital and physical textbook rentals, online tutoring, and other student services.

Credit: Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to call the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.