BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Police are looking to identify a man wanted for criminal mischief.

Police say the incident took place on November 3, on a business located on the 7400 block of Padre Island Highway.

Authorities released the following photo from the surveillance video:

Credit: Brownsville Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477. Officials say the information provided could lead to a reward, all calls remain anonymous.