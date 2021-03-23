COVID INFO COVID INFO

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brownsville police looking for man seen stealing chair off front porch

Local News

by: KVEO Digital Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)—Brownsville police are looking for a man after he was caught on a home surveillance camera taking a chair off a front porch.

The mystery man was first spotted on Tuesday morning in Price Road.

Credit: Brownsville Police Department

In the video, the man is seen removing an unknown object from a chair while smoking a cigarette.

He then picks up the chair and proceeds to walk away from the home.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)546-8477 or submit a tip by visiting brownsvillecrimestoppers.com.

When asked if suspect took any other items, police told KVEO the case is still under investigation.

The Information you provide could earn you a cash reward, according to police.

