Caught in the Act: Halloween decorations stolen in McAllen

McAllen, Texas (KVEO)—Many Rio Grande Valley residents get into the Halloween spirit by placing decorations. A woman in McAllen says her Halloween decorations were stolen from her yard on Friday.

What was supposed to be a fun and festive display for the neighborhood, was stolen.

During the month of October, you might see plenty of monsters, skeletons, and in some cases, front yard pirates.

The woman’s security camera recorded a man abruptly taking down the decorations and then quickly running away at 3 a.m.

The woman was displaying what can be identified in the video as three inflatable decorations on East Upas Street.

In the second video, the man is seen taking an inflatable pumpkin.

“It took them three minutes to take it” said the woman in the video sent to KVEO.