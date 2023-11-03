HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced a Family Faith Festival and Cielo Abierto Concert with an evening Adoration before the Blessed Sacrament.

This is an evening of praise and worship before the Blessed Sacrament with the Most Rev. Bishop Daniel E. Flores, bishop of the Diocese of Brownsville, and the Most Rev. Mario A. Avilés, auxiliary bishop.

The bishops will be joined by several Latin American Catholic artists.

Family Faith Festival begins at 3 p.m., stay for the merienda, community fellowship, and the following events:

View the Exhibition of Eucharistic Miracles

Venerate the First-Class Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis

Pray at the Knotted Grotto of Our Lady Undoer of Knots

Play Catholic Lotería

Photography lessons

Face painting and cornhole toss

Free photo booth

Health screenings

This celebration is set for Nov. 4 at the Payne Arena in Hidalgo. Festivities will begin with the Family Faith Festival at 3 p.m., followed at 6 p.m. by the Concierto Católico and Noche de Adoración.

For more information click here.