Catholic Diocese of Brownsville to apply safety precautions for Ash Wednesday

February 07 2021 06:00 pm

SAN JUAN, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced their safety protocols when distributing ashes for Ash Wednesday 2021, ensuring the safety of participants.

In preparation for the yearly celebration the diocese said a priest will say a prayer for the blessing of the ashes, cleanse their hands before putting on a mask and will distribute the ashes by sprinkling them onto the head of each participant.

Source: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville – Facebook

“Everything will be sanitized beforehand. The ministers, right before they’re asked to help with distribution of ashes, they’re gonna be asked to sanitize again before they actually begin to dispense or provide everyone with the ashes,” said Luis Espinoza, Office of Liturgy and Worship.

Live streams will also be available for those who are not comfortable with attending in person services.

Ash Wednesday is on Feb. 17.

