Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announces safety and health protocols for Holy Week

Source: Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Facebook

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville announced health and safety protocols for Holy Week 2021.

Bishop Daniel E. Flores said, “We are in a better position than we were last year in terms of being able to encourage participation by our people in the Sacred Liturgy, nevertheless, we are not yet in a position to relax our vigilance. After Easter I expect some notable adjustment to the protocols might be possible.”

The diocese’s news release added that the general protocols for the celebration of Mass and other sacraments remain in effect.

Social distancing the use of masks, and reception of Holy Communion in the hand remain as protocols.

Churches and missions must be disinfected after each Mass or other sacred celebrations, said the news release.

