Catholic Charities Respite Center of the RGV at capacity

MCALLEN, Texas — The Catholic Charities of the RGV Respite Center in McAllen reported being at capacity on Wednesday due to migrant families and locals seeking shelter from the cold.

Sister Norma Pimentel said that restaurants donated food when they lost power and ran out of resources.

The city of McAllen also provided generators to keep the facility operating through the freezing weather.

“It has been something that we have been able to manage and families were not leaving every single day because flights and the buses were canceled, but everything went back to normal,” said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director, Catholic Charities of the RGV.

With transportation services operating, migrant families are able to move out of the respite center quickly, making more room for those seeking shelter.

The respite center is seeking donations for winter clothing, masks, sanitizers, and food donations.

