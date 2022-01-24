Catholic Charities reacts to ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy expanding to the valley

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday the Migrant Protection Protocols are now being expanded to the Rio Grande Valley. The policy was first put in place under the Trump Administration and is most commonly known as the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

MPP requires migrants seeking asylum in the U.S to wait in Mexico while their cases are reviewed.

Sister Norma Pimentel tells ValleyCentral since MPP was reinstated, the number of migrants intakes at Catholic Charities has remained the same. But Pimentel adds it’s not just MPP keeping migrant families waiting in Mexico.

“People that enter and apprehended are processed and then sent back to Mexico or their country,” Pimentel said. “They are basically sent back under Title 42, that continues to be in place.”

Pimentel frequently visits the migrant camps in Reynosa and said she is prepared for another uptick in migrants at the border.

” Numbers could increase to some point we are prepared to continue because we care about the families,” Pimentel said “It’s a humanitarian response I am very pleased and very grateful that I work very closely with Border Patrol.”

Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez keeps in contact with Sister Norma. While Cortez said migrant numbers have remained low, that could change in the future.

” We are keeping our fingers crossed that everything goes well and that we continue to cooperate with the federal people and make a difficult situation as best as we can make,” Cortez said.